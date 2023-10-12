Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE YUM opened at $118.38 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.