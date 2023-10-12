Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,930.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.