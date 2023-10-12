Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Zalando has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

