Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Zura Bio stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.06). Equities research analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,370,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $5,554,000.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

See Also

