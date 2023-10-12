Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 328.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZURVY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

