101,051 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after acquiring an additional 411,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NFE opened at $33.27 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

