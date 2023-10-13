11,770 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,027,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

