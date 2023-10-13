171,367 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $397,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 439,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 51,686 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 346,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

