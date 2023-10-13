2,102 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.