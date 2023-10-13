4,800 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.61.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $109.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

