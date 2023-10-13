84,166 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE AWK opened at $118.33 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $115.39 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.09.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

About American Water Works

Free Report

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

