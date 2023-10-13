AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of AECOM by 171.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. AECOM has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile



AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Recommended Stories

