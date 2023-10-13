Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.46

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.46 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 2075176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.12).

Agronomics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.70. The company has a market cap of £91.72 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

