AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Under Weight

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares downgraded AirBoss of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pi Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.14.
AirBoss of America Trading Down 4.2 %
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$153.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.90 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.3221884 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.
