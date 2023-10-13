AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares lowered shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.14.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.12.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$153.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.90 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. Research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.3221884 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

