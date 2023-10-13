AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 215,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.