Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

