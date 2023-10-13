Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $3,837,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 340,710 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,043,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,635,000 after buying an additional 96,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.