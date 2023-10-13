American Airlines Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

