Andrew M. Cohen Sells 3,128 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZUO stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Zuora by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zuora by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zuora by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

