Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AON were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $721,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,938,000 after acquiring an additional 840,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $324.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.35 and a 200-day moving average of $327.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

