Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.86.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Visa stock opened at $236.80 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

