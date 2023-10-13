Arlington Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 75,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Shares of HD opened at $292.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.81. The stock has a market cap of $293.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.86 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

