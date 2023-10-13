Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), with a volume of 2944563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Armadale Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.12.
Armadale Capital Company Profile
Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.
