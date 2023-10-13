Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,253,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 372,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 156,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

