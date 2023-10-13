Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $64,548,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

