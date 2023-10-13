Ballentine Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 904,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after buying an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in MetLife by 116.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 180,651 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 22.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 14.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

