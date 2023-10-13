Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 274.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 102,313 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 40.5% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 47,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ED opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

