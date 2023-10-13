Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $18.54.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.84%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

