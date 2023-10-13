Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $292.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

