Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

