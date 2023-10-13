Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,178,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,128 shares of company stock valued at $54,882,510 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

TDG stock opened at $858.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $831.19.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.71.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

