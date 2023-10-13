Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.54 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.73.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

