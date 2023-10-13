Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,793 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.