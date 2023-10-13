CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.