CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 665 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 163.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $406.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

