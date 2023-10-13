CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 85,635 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 507.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uniti Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.37.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
