CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $102.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

