CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.69 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

