CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.16 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

