CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 210 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 26,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 901.7% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $220.06 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

