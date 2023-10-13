CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 809 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $140.22 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

