CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $69.91 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

