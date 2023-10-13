CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $257,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

