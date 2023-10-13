CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $332,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $309.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.50 and its 200-day moving average is $296.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $209.96 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

