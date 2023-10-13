CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $342,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $234.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

