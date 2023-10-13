CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $403,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

