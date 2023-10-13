CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.