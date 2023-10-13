CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $252.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $255.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

