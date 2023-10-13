CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $197.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average is $217.42.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

